Microsoft is Planning to Acquire TikTok’s Entire Global Operations

Microsoft is planning to acquire the TikTok’s global operations, including the viral video app’s operations in India and Europe. The news has been confirmed by five people with knowledge of the talks. Microsoft has confirmed that it was in negotiations with ByteDance to explore “a purchase of the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand”.

Now insiders have reported that the software company wants to expand the scope and include Europe and India in the deal. The company is even looking to buy TikTok’s global operations.

According to the Financial Times, Microsoft wants to buy all of TikTok, not just the portion of it that operates in the US and a few other countries. It’s unclear how serious that expanded interest is, though. The talks are described as “preliminary,” and Business Insider has a source saying the report is “completely false.”

The source suggests that the global purchase would also mean that TikTok users could be guaranteed use across the globe.

Whether there’s a deal or not, negotiations will end by September 15, the US company stated. President Trump said that he will sign an executive order to close TikTok’s US arm unless an American company (Microsoft or another) takes control by September 15.

