Microsoft is offering hackers and security researchers $100,000 if they’ll be able to hack its new Linux based Azure Sphere Operating System. The new OS was designed particularly by the tech giant to run its Internet of Things platform which merges into the Azure cloud. This software will operate on purpose-built chips and is developed to allow applications to run in a sandbox and will provide end to end security for the IoT platform.

Microsoft is Ready to Pay $100,000 to Anyone Who Can Hack its Azure Sphere OS

Microsoft wishes to engage the security community for the aim to ensure their new OS is a fully secure option. Due to this reason, the tech company has launched this new bug bounty program as a part of their larger Azure Sphere Security Research Challenge. The program will continue for three months, beginning on June 1st and closing on August 31st. It offers the opportunity to win $100,000 if you succeed to break into the Secure World sandbox and thereby disrupt the apps functioning inside of it.

Sylvie Liu, a security program manager at Microsoft’s Security Response Center stated that “We will award up to $100,000 bounty for specific scenarios in the Azure Sphere Security Research Challenge during the program period,”.

This hacking program is now open to security researchers and hacking lovers, and the deadline to submit the application is May 15th. The best 50 applications will be taken into the program and will be provided with everything they require to perform the scenario-based vulnerability discovery test. This incorporates full access to the Azure Sphere development kit along with any other Microsoft product or service they may require.

check out? Microsoft’s Most Famous Racing Franchise is Now Available on iOS and Android Phones

Microsoft considers that their new IoT cloud security platform will be an enormous part of their business moving forward, as IoT devices become more abundant and our lives become much more connected to the cloud.