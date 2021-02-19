Microsoft is releasing the Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC for personal and small business use. The company has released a Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version for commercial use and these new software releases will be available later this year.

Microsoft is Rolling Out Office 2021 With Dark Mode Support

The commercial preview of Microsoft Office LTSC will be functional in April. It is important to mention here that Office 2021 is the successor to Office 2019.

It is designed for those who are reluctant to subscribe to the cloud-powered Microsoft 365 variants. Microsoft has releases the LTSC version along with dark mode support across multiple apps as well as performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft is not providing the full details of the features and changes in Office 2021 yet, but has confirmed one thing that the Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) variant will come with some important things such as dark mode support, accessibility improvements, and features like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel.

Microsoft said in a blog post:

“As we log long hours with our screens, it has become increasingly important to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity. Therefore, we’ve extended the Black Office theme to now include your document canvas as well. This has been a long-requested feature from many of Officer Insiders and we’re excited to make it happen.”

To access the feature, users need to click on File > Account > Office Theme > Black.

