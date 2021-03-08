Microsoft is now testing its new Edge Chromium-powered browser on Xbox consoles. Now, Xbox testers can access the new Microsoft Edge in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group on Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X consoles. However, the full mouse and keyboard support is still not available.

Microsoft is Testing Edge Chromium Version for Xbox

Those users who want to access websites through their console, a Chromium browser on Xbox is a boost for them. Edge will also provide access to Google’s Stadia streaming service due to the improved compatibility support along with Chromium. In addition to that, it will also improve compatibility with browser-based games, and services such as Skype or Discord via the web.

the latest Xbox Alpha skip ahead build includes the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge pic.twitter.com/C34d59UYuJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 6, 2021

The test Chromium-based Edge browser for Xbox is using the same sync engine as the desktop build. It is offering the same support for extensions, vertical tabs, Collections and other Edge features. Soon, the new test version of the console browser will be launched.