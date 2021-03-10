Yesterday, Microsoft kills the support for Edge browser and not for the new Chromium-based one, but only for the original Edge that was built as a replacement for Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft is calling it now Legacy Edge. Back in August, the Microsoft announced it would discontinue the product and finally it just discontinued the product.

Now the legacy Edge will no more receive security updates. If anyone still using it then they should start the process of switching to something else.

Microsoft Kills Support for the Old Non-Chromium Edge

Originally, the Legacy Edge codenamed was “Spartan” and was included with Windows 10 as the operating system’s default web browser. After that the company officially named it Edge. The Edge was in beta throughout 2019 and officially launched in January 2020.

Microsoft has also announced that the Legacy Edge will automatically be removed by the April Windows 10 update, and users will need to install the new Edge.