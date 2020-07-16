Microsoft has now introduced a new Windows 10 Insider Preview build that is bringing some improvements to the Sound Settings. Along with the new preview build, the Redmond-based company says that its Microsoft Launcher app is live with a completely new design. So, it is now all set for primetime.

Microsoft Launcher 6.0 is available for all those users whose Android devices have the app already. The Microsoft Launcher v6 is built on a new codebase which will enable developers to add more new features.

Microsoft Launcher 6.0 is Live Now

Microsoft Launcher v6 brings news features including a brand new dark theme that is compatible with the default dark mode settings of Android. Users will also get to experience the new personalized news feed that is helping them to stay up to date with what’s happening around the globe.

The new version of Microsoft Launcher uses a lot less memory and is more battery efficient. No doubt there are some issues which we believe will be addressed in future updates, like the fact that native Android 10 navigation gestures might not work for all phone manufacturers and models. There is also a possibility that some users might experience sticky notes sync issues after updating to the new version of Microsoft Launcher.

It is important to note that Microsoft Launcher v6 is functional on phones running Android 7.0 or higher, some features might only work on devices running Android 8 or newer.

