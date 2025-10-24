Microsoft Launches Its Own AI Browser in Response to OpenAI

Microsoft has unveiled new features for its AI assistant, including a major update that could change how people browse the internet. The tech giant is building artificial intelligence directly into Edge, its main web browser, introducing what it calls Copilot Mode, which is Microsoft’s entry into the AI browser space.

Unlike simple browser extensions, Copilot Mode acts as an intelligent assistant that stays with you as you browse.

It can summarize pages, compare information, and even take real actions online.

AI Copilot Becomes a True Microsoft AI Browser

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, described Copilot Mode as the start of something new.

He called it “an AI browser that is your dynamic, intelligent companion.” With user permission, Copilot can view open tabs, understand content, and complete tasks such as booking hotels or filling forms automatically.

The Microsoft AI browser first launched in July with basic tools like a search bar on new tabs and voice navigation. However, few users noticed it at the time since it was an opt-in feature.

New Features Bring Copilot to Center Stage

At Thursday’s event, Microsoft introduced more powerful upgrades.

The new “Actions” feature allows Copilot to perform tasks such as completing forms or booking rooms.

Another feature called “Journeys” helps users trace connections between open tabs, making it easier to keep track of related information.

These updates might seem small, but they highlight Microsoft’s growing focus on the AI browser experience.

The company wants Edge to become more than a browsing tool. They want it to become a true digital companion that understands what you’re doing online.

Competition Heats Up in the AI Browser Race

The timing of Microsoft’s announcement is interesting. Just two days earlier, OpenAI introduced its own Atlas AI browser, showing off similar AI capabilities.

Although both projects were likely in development for months, their designs look surprisingly alike.

Visually, the Edge Copilot interface is darker and follows Windows design conventions, while Atlas leans toward a Mac-style layout. As for functionally, both offer nearly the same experience; an integrated AI assistant that “rides along” as users browse the web.

The Future of Browsing Is Getting Smarter

At first glance, the two browsers look similar because clean, minimal layouts are what users prefer.

However, the real difference lies in their underlying AI models. Each company’s technology will shape how naturally the assistant can interact and assist users.

While browsers may still look familiar on the surface, this new competition shows how seriously tech companies are taking the AI browser revolution.

And with both Microsoft and OpenAI entering the race in the same week, the future of web browsing is clearly shifting toward intelligent, AI-driven experiences.