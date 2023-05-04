Microsoft launched a new incubator program called the Pegasus Program. Pegasus will select startups with products that “fill a market need” and give them up to $350,000 in Azure, GitHub and LinkedIn credits plus backing from advisors. They will also get access to the best Microsoft tech.
Pegasus is a two-year program. It is open to startups already active in Microsoft’s Founders Hub and with customer-facing products built on the Microsoft Cloud. A core requirement is having early product-market fit, including revenue traction, a sales team in place and a “proven” go-to-market model.
Microsoft Launches Pegasus Program for Startups with Up to $350,000 Reward
All startups chosen for Pegasus are assigned a vertical lead to generate sales opportunities and act as an advisor. They will also get a success manager, who’s responsible for helping them go to market. He will also ensure that they have the best resources for generating and developing deals.
Lastly, Pegasus companies will also receive a dedicated cloud solution architect to support their technical success and facilitate “preferred” access to Azure’s AI offerings. These architects serve as a single point of contact within Pegasus. It will help startups engage with Microsoft customers and handle compliance and security checks.
“Given the current economic climate, today’s launch of Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program couldn’t be timelier,” Hans Yang, general manager at Microsoft for Startups, said. “In a capital-constrained environment, startups need to demonstrate traction and revenue growth. Startups selling to enterprise companies are challenged with long sales cycles, complex regulatory requirements, and high demands for scalability and reliability. At the same time, enterprise companies know that disruption is coming, but want to work with startups who can meet their rigorous requirements.”
There’s no limit to the number of startups that can join Pegasus. However, Yang says that the company will give special attention to those in industries like healthcare, AI, retail and cybersecurity.
See Also: Microsoft is Preparing to Close Activision Deal Despite FTC Lawsuit