Microsoft Office 2024: A New Standalone Option for Mac and PC

Microsoft has officially released Office 2024, a standalone version of its popular productivity suite designed for those who prefer a one-time purchase over a subscription-based model. This new release offers a range of enhancements and improvements to the core Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook.

One of the significant updates in Office 2024 is the adoption of Microsoft’s latest Fluent Design principles, which align with the visual changes introduced in Windows 11. This provides a more cohesive and modern user experience across all applications.

Accessibility has also been a key focus in Office 2024. Microsoft has added new features to help users identify and address potential accessibility issues in their documents, slideshows, workbooks, and emails.

Key Improvements in Office 2024

Excel: New functions for working with text and arrays Ability to reference dynamic arrays in charts Improved speed and stability

PowerPoint: Cameo feature for inserting live camera feeds into slides New recording studio for narration, animations, transitions, and inking Closed captioning and subtitling support for videos and audio files

Other improvements: Updated user interface and design Enhanced accessibility features Various bug fixes and performance optimizations



Office 2024 offers a valuable option for individuals and businesses that prefer a standalone version of Microsoft Office. With its range of improvements and enhancements, this new release provides a powerful and versatile productivity suite for both Mac and PC users.