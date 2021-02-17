This week, Microsoft released its new Office app for iPad which allows users to access the company’s suite of productivity software on iPad. Last year, Microsoft also launched a unified Office app for iOS and Android. Microsoft unified Office mobile app is now functional on Apple’s iPad devices globally. The new Office app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application.

Previously, Microsoft explained that the Office app was developed to provide a simple, integrated experience to the users that puts the tools at the forefront of the experience, you need to work on a mobile device.

Microsoft Office App is Now Available on iPad

According to Microsoft, when it launched the unified Office on iPhone, “We started by combining the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps into a single app. Doing so brings all of your Office documents together in one place, reduces the need to switch between multiple apps, and significantly reduces the amount of space on your phone compared to multiple installed apps.”