According to the rumors, Microsoft Office is getting a dark mode feature for its apps. The dark mode feature will only be available for Android. There is no information that when the company will make the availability of the feature for iOS.

Microsoft will also introduce the dark mode feature for Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel apps. Previously, the Redmond firm had also introduced the feature for its Edge, OneDrive, Outlook, and Remote Desktop apps.

Microsoft Office Suite Apps to Get Dark Mode

It has also been reported that the Microsoft is creating a better cross-platform compliance on mobile devices through which the Office Suite for Android could benefit the most. But, the company didn’t share anything officially yet.

The app tinkerer Alessandro Paluzzi said that the Microsoft is working hard to provide the Android users with a dedicated dark theme for several of the popular Office suite of apps, such as Word, Powerpoint, and Excel.

#Microsoft is working on the dark theme for the Office suite on #Android 👀 ℹ️ Here are some screenshots of what Microsoft Word will look like, but it will also look the same for PowerPoint and Excel. pic.twitter.com/omuVIqkmub — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 8, 2021

No doubt, the dark theme is great news for all the users out there, but according to Paluzzi that there are some issues with Word in particular. He highlighted that a new document still has a white background, which he said may be changed to black before being released widely.

