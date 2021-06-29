Microsoft office’s new design is out, We are in AWE of it !

Microsoft Office’s new design for Windows 11 will feature a native 64-bit Arm version for enhanced performance on big or picture-heavy documents, as well as support for 64-bit add-ins in the next edition. The latest version of Office is presently in beta and only Office Insiders have access to it.

ARM64EC is an application binary interface (ABI) for Windows 11 on ARM that is compatible with x64, according to Microsoft. As a result, developers may design apps that use ARM64EC for some processes and modules and x64 for others. In addition to the new style, Office will adjust to your Windows light / dark mode, so you won’t have to worry about opening a document at night and having it blind you with light.

The Microsoft office’s new design and look is in line with Windows 11, and the Office theme now matches the Windows theme by default. The Quick Access Toolbar is currently hidden behind the ribbon and may be accessed by right-clicking it or choosing the Ribbon Display Options button.

The Office installer will automatically install ARM-optimized versions of Office apps when installing a 64-bit version of Office on ARM devices running the current Windows Insiders release. Office for ARM will feel and operate just like Office on Intel-compatible CPUs, from installation to use. One method to be sure you’re using an ARM-optimized version of Office is to look at the version number.



