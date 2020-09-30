Microsoft OneDrive Updated with the latest features for iPhone and iPad

Microsoft OneDrive is a really good application to manage all your files and photos. It helps you to do your work quickly, whether you are in school or office. Microsoft OneDrive app is getting an update in the App Store for iPad and iPhone.

Previously, when OneDrive for iOS was updated, the application got several new functions especially made for iOS 14. However, this time, the updated Microsoft OneDrive version offers many latest features for both iOS 13 and iOS 14 users to make their experience much better.

For the users of iOS 13 and 14, the new Home tab is released. The new features of Microsoft OneDrive are given below:

First of all, we have added a new Home tab to help users pick up where you left off your work. The latest Home Tab features your last view for easy access to your files. Moreover, it gives a recent view of your offline file section to easily access and manage the data you have downloaded for offline access.

The second feature is for the users of OneDrive at school or work. If you are at work, you can easily access your Shared Libraries using the Home Tab.

The third new feature is for personal users of Microsoft OneDrive, “On This Day” is now seen at the top of your latest Home Tab, so by using this button, you can access all your data.

Moreover, the new Home tab feature is now available for all iOS users. Besides the Home tab’s latest functionalities, Microsoft has made two more improvements on OneDrive for iOS.

Firstly, Microsoft has fixed the problem with an unnecessary dialogue box popping up when the users click the widget to log in to their accounts. Secondly, Microsoft has improved the appearance of the widget to make it look better.

Furthermore, the last update of Microsoft OneDrive for iOS 12.0.2 is already available on the App Store. You can easily download the latest version to upgrade your application and enjoy all the latest new features that make your work much faster and easier.

