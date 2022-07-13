Microsoft OneNote app for Android is getting better

Microsoft is one of the most innovative companies which keeps on bringing improvements in their apps and also brings forward new apps to give ease and convenience to the users. The company has an attractive note-taking app, OneNote which is very popular among its users. The app has more than 500 million download history from Google’s Play Store which makes it a profound app but as the market is saturated and many competitors are filling the gaps, it is need of time to fill the loopholes and bring in new features and updates to keep the users stick to the app. Due to this Microsoft OneNote app for Android is getting even better than before.

The basic change is on the Home Tab in the OneNote app. The OneNote will be getting improvements like users will get a better experience of texting, voice, camera capture, and rich note preview. After the change, Home Page shows Sticky Notes, Notebook pages, and Samsung Notes from all signed-in accounts in a single unified view.

Samsung Notes are now visible because Microsoft now allows Samsung Galaxy owners to sync their notes with the OneNote feed so that a bridge can be created between galaxy Android and Windows devices.

The preview notes are available on the Home page of the Android device so that users can tap on the note card to view the note and they can even edit it by pressing long on the note and taking quick action. The Android users can sort out the data saved in notes by the date they were updated, and created and also can be arranged alphabetically. New filters have been added by the Notebook Page, Sticky Notes, Samsung Note, and also by the signed-in account. Another improvement is that when the Note cards are pressed for a long time, the swipe-down options appear that offer shortcuts to move, copy, delete, and share and the user can add notes to a smartphone’s home screen.

Microsoft is also bringing Office Lens to iOS and Android in 2015. The app allows users to take pictures of receipts, business cards, whiteboards, and sticky notes. They can then save the images in the text format with OCR to OneNote. This new addition to the app offers a range of filters and image-editing tools that allow users to take the text from a document and transfer it directly into a note. This will give great convenience to the users.

The company has introduced Single sign-on (SSO) which will improve the login experience for the users. Many other changes include voice dictation in nine languages and 18 more in previews.

Microsoft also recently updated OneNote with better inking features, new page sorting techniques, and AI-powered dictation capabilities.

