Microsoft Rolls Out Emergency OOB Updates to Fix Home Windows Server, VPN Bugs

Microsoft has released emergency out-of-band (OOB) updates to address multiple issues caused by Windows Updates issued during the January 2021 Patch. All OOB updates released today are available for download on the Microsoft Update Catalog, and some of them can also be installed directly through Windows Update as optional updates. This update addresses issues related to VPN connectivity, Windows Server Domain Controllers restarting, Virtual Machines start failures and ReFS-formatted removable media failing to mount.

Microsoft Rolls Out OOB Updates to Fix Home Windows Server, VPN Bugs

All you have to do is manually check for updates if you want to install the emergency fixes through Windows Update. Because they are optional updates and will not install automatically.

The following updates can only be downloaded and installed via the Microsoft Update Catalog:

Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5010794

Windows Server 2012: KB5010797

Updates for these Windows versions are also available through Windows Update as an optional update:

Windows 11, version 21H1 (original release): KB5010795

Windows Server 2022: KB5010796

Windows 10, version 21H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 21H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792

Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790

Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789

Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798

Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799

Those who cannot immediately install today’s out-of-band updates can remove the KB5009624, KB5009557, KB5009555, KB5009566, and KB5009543 updates causing these issues from an Elevated Command Prompt with the following commands:

Windows Server 2012 R2: wusa /uninstall /kb:KB5009624

Windows Server 2019: wusa /uninstall /kb:KB5009557

Windows Server 2022: wusa /uninstall /kb:KB5009555

Windows 10: wusa /uninstall /kb:5009543

Windows 11: wusa /uninstall /kb:5009566

