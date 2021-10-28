Microsoft Outlook to Add Text Predictions Next Month

Good news for Outlook users. While the platform is used for official emailing however people are not happy about it since the platform lacks many features which are available in Gmail and other mailing accounts. Users had to type long emails since unlike Gmail this platform does not provide a text predictions option. It seems like the company has listened to the users’ demand and is bringing a new feature for users who use it on daily basis.

To save people from typing tedious emails, the company is planning to add text predictions on OutLook. This news has come from Microsoft 365 Roadmap, this feature will launch next month for iOS and Android devices.

Once this feature is launched, it can be enabled by going into Accounts Settings and turning on the Text Predictions toggle.

This feature works on Artificial Intelligence which predicts text keeping in view the things users are typing. Through this, users would be able to save a lot of time and will make the overall process faster. This feature will also reduce spelling mistakes and grammar errors that will also save effort and time.

While telling about this feature, the company said:

“Outlook can suggest words and phrases as you compose messages. When Outlook offers a suggestion, swipe to accept it.”

By launching this feature, Microsoft will compete with its rival Gmail which already offers the same feature named Smart Compose launched back in 2019.

The company has also rolled out an Outlook extension for the Google Chrome browser which allows users to carry on different tasks without switching tabs. This new feature works on Outlook personal accounts, Outlook work accounts and Hotmail accounts. In order to get this Outlook extension, go to the Chrome Web Store > search for Microsoft Outlook > tap on Add to Chrome.

The same kind of extension was also launched by the company for Edge browser in June this year. By using this extension, one can access work or personal accounts, send and receive emails, get notifications, create events, view upcoming events, join online meetings, manage tasks and perform many other actions without switching to a new tab.

