Microsoft Patent of Surface Neo and Duo’s Folding Mechanism Revealed

Back in October, at Microsoft’s Surface event, it was revealed that the Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Neo both feature dual displays. Both devices will come with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle. However now, Microsoft Reveals Patent of Surface Neo and Duo’s Folding Mechanism. The patent for this folding mechanism has been published by the WIPO giving us an idea of how these will rotate.

The patent was submitted by Microsoft for an “ADJUSTABLE CLOSEURE MAGENT FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN”. The patent has a sketch of the hinge mechanism revealing how the device will rotate.

The company is planning to bring this feature in Surface Duo and Neo. Microsoft has revealed these will come with dual displays, featuring a 360-degree rotating hinge with Surface Pen support. The only difference is for sizes. Surface Neo features two 9-inch displays and runs Windows 10X. Whereas the Duo has two 5.6-inch screens and will be powered by Android.

Moreover, the android device will also come with the “world-class camera“. This is all that we know so far about these devices. Moreover, Surface Neo and Duo are expected to launch sometime in 2020.