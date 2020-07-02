Microsoft Planning to Teach Digital Work Skills to 25m People Globally

Recently, the tech giant Microsoft has launched an initiative to teach 25 million people globally. The initiative encompasses digital-age work skills free of charge by the end of 2020. The initiative would be strengthened by a grant of $20 million to non-profit organizations. Along with it, the company will also provide resources to platforms like Github and Linkedin.

Microsoft’s president Brad Smith stated in a blog post,

One of the key steps needed to foster a safe and successful economic recovery is expanded access to the digital skills needed to fill new jobs,” “And one of the keys to a genuinely inclusive recovery are programmes to provide easier access to digital skills for people hardest hit by job losses, including those with lower incomes, women, and underrepresented minorities.

About 25% of the grant money will be offered to community-based nonprofit organizations that are led by and assist US communities of color. According to the president, this step will bring forth every component of the tech firm. Smith further said, “At its heart, this is a comprehensive technology initiative that will build on data and digital technology.”

According to the United Nations, the COVID-19 pandemic has literally destroyed the jobs industry than previously feared, reminding that the situation in the South American countries was particularly worse.

