Microsoft plans to acquire Pinterest in future

In an attempt to obtain the social network, Microsoft has allegedly held talks with Pinterest. The Financial Times recently reported that in recent days, the software company approached Pinterest about a deal, but that the talks are ‘currently not active’. It will possibly have been Microsoft’s biggest purchase to date at $51 billion.

The offer, which would be the biggest purchase by Microsoft to date, shows that the company aims to follow an acquisition plan to adopt successful online communities that could work on top of its cloud infrastructure platform in Azure. With over 320 million active users, Pinterest currently depends on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its infrastructure.

It’s a strategy that we’ve seen Microsoft pursue with TikTok. A TikTok contract, while not successful, would have provided Microsoft with useful data and an avenue for its multitude of other services.

Founded in 2009, the social media platform flourished during the pandemic, users spent more time online. The stock cap of Pinterest grew by more than 600 percent when it swept away investors with its robust rise in sales and users. Usually, users pin photos on the website to add personal activities or hobbies such as wedding planning, home decor, or holiday suggestions to their visual wish lists.

Under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has bought several big firms. A few years ago, a $7.5 billion merger saw GitHub enter Microsoft, and the $26.2 billion LinkedIn takeover was Nadella’s first major purchase.