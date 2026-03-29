Microsoft Pulls Windows 11 March Update After Installation Issues

Microsoft has temporarily withdrawn its latest optional update for Windows 11 after users reported issues during installation. The update, identified as KB5079391, began rolling out on March 26, 2026, but was quietly pulled within hours of its release.

Initially, the sudden removal raised questions, as no official explanation was given at the time. However, two days later, Microsoft confirmed that it had discovered an issue that was preventing the update from installing properly on some PCs. The company has since taken steps to limit the update’s availability while it investigates the problem.

In a statement, Microsoft explained that the decision was made to avoid further disruption for users. The company noted that the update may no longer appear in Windows Update for some devices during this period. This suggests that Microsoft is prioritizing stability while it works on identifying and fixing the root cause of the issue.

It is important to note that KB5079391 was classified as an optional update. Unlike mandatory security patches, optional updates do not install automatically and must be manually selected by users. This likely helped reduce the overall impact, as fewer devices would have attempted to install the update compared to a standard rollout.

Despite being optional, such updates often include performance improvements, bug fixes, and minor feature enhancements. As a result, users who actively keep their systems up to date may have encountered the issue more quickly than others.

The timing of this incident is notable. Just a week earlier, Microsoft had publicly emphasized its commitment to improving Windows 11 and delivering a smoother user experience. The failed rollout highlights the challenges involved in maintaining a complex operating system used by millions of devices worldwide.

Update failures are not uncommon in large-scale software ecosystems, but they can affect user trust, especially when they occur shortly after public assurances of improvement. By quickly pulling the update and acknowledging the issue, Microsoft appears to be taking a cautious approach to damage control.

For now, users are advised to wait until the issue is resolved before attempting to install KB5079391. Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the update will return, but it is expected that a revised version will be released once the problem has been fixed.

This situation serves as a reminder that even optional updates can sometimes introduce unexpected issues. While Microsoft continues its efforts to refine Windows 11, ensuring reliability remains a key challenge as the platform evolves.