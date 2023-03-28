Microsoft launched early access to its major update for its Slack competitor today. Microsoft Teams 2 has been rebuilt based on user feedback with speed and simplicity. The all-new experience is available in the preview for Windows. The company also reveals that an early version for Mac is coming too.
Microsoft Rebuilt Teams, Promises 2x Faster Performance
Microsoft announced the overhaul for Teams in a blog post. Since its launch in 2017, the company says the goal for “Teams has always been to bring together all your communication and collaboration tools in one place.” Now it’s delivering an all-new experience built from “the ground up.”
The primary improvements to Teams are around making it faster, simpler, more flexible and smarter. The new Teams app seeing the launch time and joining a meeting both already 2x faster for the public preview. With the updated Teams, everything from composing a message, notifications, search, organization, and more have been streamlined.
For improved flexibility, Microsoft says it has upgraded “our authentication model, synchronization, and notification systems to provide a seamless and consistent experience.” The company highlights that Teams 2 will be the foundation for next-generation AI experiences.
The company says it plans to release the all-new Teams preview for Macs later this year. Moreover, the public launch for version 2 will also be available later this year.
