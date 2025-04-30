No doubt technology has made our lives easier, but nothing comes without its drawbacks. When you are going online and using the internet, you are putting your security at risk. Although you think your devices and platforms you are using are more secure, but this is not true. According to America’s NSA warning, your secure messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal have hidden dangers when you link them to your PCs. At the time, when agencies are warning users about the security flaws, Microsoft decides to release its controversial Recall feature to Copilot PCs, exposing your WhatsApp and Signal chats.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft has been working on this feature for quite a long time. Now it is available for some users. Microsoft Recall continually takes screenshots and optically reads everything on the screen to be saved behind a simple PIN. It doesn’t matter how secure you think you are; if you message someone with a Windows PC with this feature enabled, all that security instantly falls away.

Microsoft Recall Is Watching Everything — Even Your Secure WhatsApp and Signal Chats

The situation gets worse as there is no warning that your content is being saved and stored by someone else. So, your data, which you think is secure, is not secure anymore.

Microsoft’s Recall feature was pulled once before because of the privacy tweaks. Now, it has returned with more controls. But the core issue remains. It quietly takes screenshots of everything you do. And keeps them. Even your chats. Without you knowing.

That feels wrong. And it is.

This is just another case of AI making harmful things easier to do at scale. Spam, scams, and phishing attacks are also getting smarter and faster because of AI.

With Recall and linked devices now in the mix, apps like Signal and WhatsApp need to rethink things. Either ditch linked devices or limit message access to your main phone. Private messages and constant screenshots don’t go well together. Just because a message vanishes on your phone doesn’t mean it’s gone. If someone’s using a Windows PC with Recall, your messages could be saved, analysed, and stored forever.

While Recall reads your private chats, WhatsApp is now adding its own AI tools. Meta says these features — like summarising messages or offering writing help — are private and optional.

But why does a secure app like WhatsApp need AI at all? Meta says users want it and will go where they can get it. They claim that users are safe. They say no one can read your messages but you and the people you talk to — not even Meta. But as AI gets more powerful, even those promises start to feel shaky.

And even if WhatsApp’s AI stays private, Recall can still snap those chats and save them outside the app.

In the end, it’s all getting too complicated. Too risky. There is an urgent need to limit AI access and control to remain secure.