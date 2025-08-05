Microsoft introduced a new feature called “Recall” in Windows 11. This tool was designed to take automatic screenshots of your activity. The goal? To help users retrace their steps while using the computer. While it sounded helpful in theory, many users raised serious privacy concerns.

Microsoft tried to calm those fears. They explained that all screenshots would be stored locally. This means only the device’s owner could access them. No one outside the system—like hackers or Microsoft itself—could view those images.

However, recent findings suggest there’s still reason to worry.

Microsoft Recall Still Captures Credit Card and Password Data – Report Claims

According to The Register, Recall is still capturing sensitive data. This includes credit card numbers and passwords. Avram Piltch, an editor at the publication, tested the feature himself. His investigation revealed that Microsoft’s built-in filters are not working perfectly.

The filter is designed to prevent Recall from saving sensitive content. It is supposed to detect and block anything like payment information or login credentials. But Piltch found that this filter only works when certain keywords are on the screen.

For example, if the words “credit card” or “pay” are visible, the filter usually works. But if those words aren’t present—just the card number itself—Recall still takes the screenshot. That’s a serious flaw.

The same goes for passwords. Recall avoided taking a screenshot of Chrome’s built-in password manager. But when a simple text file was opened, listing usernames and passwords, Recall captured it. That text file didn’t have the word “password” anywhere, so the filter failed again.

Piltch even tested the system with a photo of his passport. When the full image was on screen, Recall avoided it. But when the image was partially covered by another window, Recall took the screenshot.

There’s also a major security risk: anyone with access to your computer’s PIN can see all these screenshots. For example, if someone uses a remote tool like TeamViewer, they can access everything Recall saved.

See Also:

Microsoft did not respond to the concerns raised by Piltch. However, he mentioned that the company is still working on improving Recall. Microsoft has been open about the fact that the feature is still being developed.

Still, these early tests show the system is far from perfect. People who are already cautious about privacy may want to disable Recall entirely or be very careful when using it.

For now, the best advice is to stay informed. Know the risks and keep your sensitive data away from open screens—especially when using features like Recall.

Let’s hope Microsoft improves the filters soon. Until then, users need to stay alert.