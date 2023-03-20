Microsoft Releases New Update that Allows Bing to Share Chat Responses

Advertisement

The Bing search engine has been making headlines recently because of chatGPT integration. The new Bing experience from Microsoft is still in development, but the good news is that it is rapidly becoming more effective. Furthermore, the software giant is diligently introducing new capabilities to the new Bing search engine to increase its utility for customers. The latest update allows Bing to share chat responses with others via social media platforms.

Advertisement

New Bing Update Allows Users to Share Chat Responses with others

Microsoft said in an official blog post,

New Bing chatbot now enables users to share chat responses via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and email, among other social networking platforms. Also, you may copy the link to the chat response and share it with anybody you like. Advertisement

By sharing their replies on social media, Bing users will indirectly push other people to test out the new feature of the search engine. By enticing more users to utilize the chatbot, Microsoft will not only boost the market share of Bing but will also gain more insight into user behavior. It will help to improve the user experience in the future.

Microsoft has added a multitude of new features to the new Bing experience over the past few weeks, including faster response through the implementation of GPT-4 technologies, Skype chats with Bing, an increase in the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing (from 10 to 15), and an increase in the number of shifts per day (from 120 to 150).

Check out? Microsoft Announces AI-Powered Copilot for Microsoft 365