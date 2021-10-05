The wait is over for all Windows lovers as the all-new ‘Windows 11’ is now officially available for download. Along with that, Microsoft is going to roll out Windows 11-powered hardware today. Microsoft has made the OS update rollout early for compatible devices in New Zealand and a few other countries. If any user has purchased a Windows 10 compatible machine lately, it implies that he/she should be able to upgrade to Windows 11 right away.

Microsoft Releases the Much Awaited Windows 11 For PCs

For all other users, the rollout of Windows 11 will be a little slow. Though Microsoft says current Windows 10 devices that are compatible with the Windows 11 upgrade will be able to upgrade today. Most new hardware devices that have been manufactured recently will receive the upgrade instantly. According to the Microsoft,

We expect all eligible Windows 10 devices to be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

In order to check if the Windows 11 upgrade is available in the Windows Update section in the Windows 10 settings area, or you may even be able to skip the queue and upgrade immediately using Microsoft’s latest Installation Assistant.

Windows 11 encompass a new user interface (UI), a redesigned Start menu, an updated Microsoft Store, Widgets, Microsoft Teams integration, and much more. Our full review is available here. New Hardware devices will begin shipping on October 5th with Windows 11 preinstalled, along with new PCs and laptops from Asus, Lenovo, and HP. Few other PC manufacturers such as Acer, Dell, and Samsung will also be rolling out new Windows 11 devices soon.

