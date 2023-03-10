Microsoft Rolls out ‘Paste as Plain Text’ Keyboard Shortcut for Word

Advertisement

Microsoft Word features a number of obsolete keyboard shortcuts, particularly when it comes to pasting as plain text. Microsoft is working on a Word update to address this issue. Most of the desktop applications allow us to use Ctrl+V for pasting and Ctrl+Shift+V for pasting as plain text only (with all formatting stripped away), or Cmd+V and Cmd+Shift+V on Mac.

Advertisement

However, on the other hand, Microsoft Word currently operates differently. The regular shortcut for pasting works likewise other applications, however pasting as the plain text requires opening the Paste Special option, which is time-consuming. Therefore, Microsoft is developing a standard Ctrl+Shift+V keyboard shortcut for Word (Cmd+Shift+V on Mac), which will function identically to the same shortcut in Google Docs, Microsoft Teams, Gmail, and many other applications.

In addition to that, Microsoft is evaluating more modifications to Word’s keyboard shortcuts, including those for Copy Format Painter, Paste Format Painter, and the copyright symbol, to bring them in line with the majority of modern software. On Windows, the shortcut for the Paste Special menu is changing from Ctrl+Alt+V to Alt+H+V+S. While on Mac, the menu will no longer be accessible via the keyboard.

Advertisement

Microsoft allows you to revert Word’s keyboard shortcuts to their original versions from the settings, as not everyone likes when they are modified. Microsoft 365 Home and Business Standard Beta Channels version 16.0.15831.20174 for Windows and version 16.67.1113.0 for Mac already got these new keyboard shortcuts.

Check out? Microsoft Outlook On Mac Goes Free With New Exciting Features Coming!