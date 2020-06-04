The updated version of the Edge browser is now rolling out by Microsoft out on Windows 10 through Windows Software Updates. The users will be able to get the update on Windows 10 with 1803, 1809, 1903, and 1909 builds.

Back in January, the new version of Edge was launched by Microsoft and users were downloaded it manually from the website. The new version is based on Google’s Chromium project which also provides the basis for browsers such as Chrome and Opera.

Microsoft Rolls Out the Updated Version of Edge Browser

Users are now able to install Chrome extensions on Edge. Chrome extension website by Google is identifying the Edge as Chrome and users are able to install the extensions available there.

The new browser running the same Blink and V8 engines while the original Edge ran on EdgeHTML browser engine and Chakra JavaScript engine.

The company states in the articles:

“Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. This new version provides best-in-class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

If you want to experience it then you have to wait for the update or you can also download it manually from microsoft.com/edge.

