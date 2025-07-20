Microsoft Says Sorry For Windows Update Mistake—What Users Need To Know

Microsoft has publicly apologised for a mistake in a recent Windows update. The company admitted that it wrongly told users that a critical issue was fixed when it wasn’t. Instead, the update exacerbated the problem.

The issue started with Windows 11 version 24H2. Many users saw a strange firewall error message. It looked serious, but experts say it is harmless. The warning showed up as “Windows Firewall With Advanced Security 2042 None.” This confused many people and unnecessary worry.

Microsoft said that the error was just a bug in the system code. It does not affect the actual firewall or security of your computer. So if you see this message, you can safely ignore it.

Windows Latest, a trusted source for Windows news, has been reporting on this bug for some time. They found that the firewall error continued to appear even after Microsoft claimed to have fixed it. Many users also confirmed that the error persisted.

This mix-up could not have come at a worse time for Microsoft. The company and its partners have been trying hard to convince Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. They say the new system is safer and faster. But mistakes like this make some people hesitant to switch.

At the same time, Microsoft has given Windows 10 a lifeline. Originally, Windows 10 was supposed to reach its end in 2025. Now, its support has been extended to October 2026. This gives users extra time to decide if and when they want to upgrade.

However, staying on Windows 10 is not perfect either. New problems are also showing up for Windows 10 users. For example, the July security update has caused problems with the emoji picker. Some parents are also facing trouble with the Family Safety tool. They cannot approve sites on any browser except Microsoft Edge.

Even with these hiccups, the problems in Windows 10 are not as big as those in Windows 11. Users of Windows 11 have faced blue screen errors and other bugs recently. Microsoft says they are working to fix these problems.

To sweeten the deal for Windows 10 users, Microsoft has announced a new feature in Windows 11. Soon, Office apps like Word will open faster. This update started rolling out in June. By September, most users should have it. Microsoft says Excel and PowerPoint will get the same boost later on.

Still, some people worry about how these updates work. For example, if you turn off the new “Startup Boost,” your Office apps may load more slowly. Also, there is no clear sign that Microsoft is using AI to make these features smarter, even though new PCs have the technology to do so.

In the end, millions of Windows 10 users are stuck in the middle. Should they upgrade now and deal with bugs? Or wait until Microsoft sorts things out? For now, the best advice is to stay alert, check for updates, and ignore harmless errors, just like this firewall warning.