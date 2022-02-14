The latest Microsoft’s Windows 11 is probably the most used Operating system for Laptops and Desktops around the globe. Therefore, the company has to update it after some period of time to remove glitches and to add new features. In this regard, the Silicon Valley giant Microsoft has stated that new features for Windows 11 will be released ahead of the anticipated autumn 2022 update. Later this month, Microsoft will release the first major Windows 11 update of the year, and it has already begun testing those improvements with customers in the Release Preview and Beta channels.

Microsoft Starts Testing the Upcoming Windows 11 Major Update

Unlike Windows 10, Windows 11 is modular, with individual Windows Update and Microsoft Updates Therefore, Microsoft is intending to push updates to the existing features like taskbar by releasing Feature, Web, and Online Service Experience Packs along with the Windows builds.

These experience packs come with annual feature updates, and they will add small changes and features to the operating system. However, the company will bring major changes to a few areas of Windows 11 with feature updates.

Build 22000.526 has now been released in both the Release Preview and Beta channels. Preliminary updates have brought back the support for time and date on more than one screen in the OS. After the update, you will be able to add the clock and the date to the taskbar of other screens. There are a number of issues with Windows 11 and introducing additional features to the taskbar is a good thing.

In addition to that, the company is also planning to add support for weather content to the left side of the taskbar. So now, the weather widget will appear on the left side of the desktop if your taskbar is aligned in the center.

Furthermore, in the upcoming weeks, the company will also start rolling out Android support and other improvements through the experience packs.

