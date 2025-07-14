Microsoft Still Operating in Pakistan? Minister Shaza Reveals 300,000 Certification Programs Underway

Amid media reports suggesting Microsoft may shut down its Pakistan operations, Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima provided key clarifications during the IT Committee meeting.

Committee member Sadiq Memon raised the issue during the session. In response, Shaza Fatima stated that Microsoft is currently running 300,000 certification programs in Pakistan. She added that Google is also working with the IT Ministry to train 500,000 individuals under a separate certification drive.

She acknowledged that Microsoft laid off 16,000 employees globally in the past year and had previously cut nearly 900,000 jobs worldwide. “These cuts were made before the company’s Pakistan announcement,” she explained.

The Minister clarified that Microsoft currently has only five staff members in Pakistan and operates through a liaison office. “It’s unclear whether those five employees will leave,” she said.

“Our goal is to bring Microsoft’s full operational office to Pakistan,” she added. She also confirmed ongoing discussions with Google regarding a possible physical presence in the country.

Also read:

Microsoft Exits Pakistan: Another Tech Giant Leaves as Government Downplays Alarming Trend