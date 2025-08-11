Microsoft Sued Over Windows 10 End-of-Support

With just over two months until Windows 10 officially reaches its end-of-support date in mid-October 2025, many users are making urgent decisions about the future of their PCs. Some are opting for Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, paying for one more year of security patches. Others are upgrading to Windows 11, even if it means forcing the installation on unsupported hardware, while a growing number are switching to alternatives like Linux.

But one Windows 10 user believes people shouldn’t have to do anything at all. Instead, he’s taking Microsoft to court in an effort to delay the operating system’s retirement.

The Plaintiff’s Case Against Microsoft

According to a report from Courthouse News Service, Lawrence Klein, a Windows 10 user with two laptops that cannot upgrade to Windows 11, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. He argues that the company’s decision to end support will effectively render millions of devices obsolete and, in the process, push users toward buying new Windows 11 machines that come with Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, pre-installed.

Klein claims this strategy gives Microsoft an unfair advantage in what he calls the “generative AI market”, as customers are nudged toward hardware and software ecosystems controlled by the company.

With only three months until support ends for Windows 10, it is likely that many millions of users will not buy new devices or pay for extended support. These users — some of whom are businesses storing sensitive consumer data — will be at a heightened risk of a cyberattack or other data security incident, a reality of which Microsoft is well aware.

Klein’s lawsuit calls for Microsoft to extend free Windows 10 support until the operating system’s market share falls below 10% among Windows devices. Currently, Windows 10 still accounts for about 43% of Windows installations worldwide, a number Klein argues is far too high to justify ending updates.

What’s at Stake for Users

If Klein’s lawsuit fails, Microsoft’s original plan will stand. That means, from mid-October, Windows 10 users will have three options:

Use the built-in Windows Backup to migrate to a newer system

Spend 1,000 Microsoft Points to get limited upgrade perks

Pay $30 for a year of Extended Security Updates

However, even paying for extended support could cause frustration. Users who want to keep using local accounts rather than Microsoft-linked accounts may face additional restrictions.

Why This Matters

Windows 10 has been the backbone of millions of personal and business computers for nearly a decade. Its sudden retirement could create a ripple effect:

Security Risks – Unsupported systems are far more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

E-Waste Concerns – Forcing users onto new devices could accelerate electronic waste.

Market Competition – Critics say Microsoft’s approach consolidates control over both its operating system and AI tools.

If Klein wins, Microsoft could be forced to extend free support for years, potentially changing how tech companies handle end-of-life policies. If he loses, millions of users will face the difficult choice of paying up, upgrading, or risking their data security.

For now, the countdown to Windows 10’s end continues, and the lawsuit may determine whether October marks the end of an era or just another chapter.