Microsoft has stepped in to support artificial intelligence company Anthropic in its legal fight with the U.S. Department of Defense, Pentagon. The tech giant is urging a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would pause the Pentagon’s decision to label Anthropic as a supply chain risk. Microsoft argues that such an order would prevent disruption to ongoing military operations that rely on advanced AI technologies.

The Pentagon recently classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk and banned the use of its technology in defense-related work. This designation is serious because it is typically applied to companies linked to foreign adversaries. As a result of the decision, contractors and technology vendors working with the Department of Defense must confirm that they are not using Anthropic’s AI models in any projects connected to the military.

Microsoft Supports Anthropic in Legal Fight Over Pentagon Ban

Anthropic responded by filing a lawsuit against the U.S. government. The company claims the action is both unfair and unlawful, arguing that the designation threatens hundreds of millions of dollars in current and future contracts. According to Anthropic, the sudden ban could cause lasting financial and reputational damage.

Microsoft’s support comes through a proposed amicus brief, a legal document filed by organizations that are not directly involved in a case but may be affected by its outcome. In its filing, Microsoft warned that the Pentagon’s decision could create immediate operational challenges. If the designation remains in place, companies like Microsoft may need to quickly adjust existing products, services, and contracts used by the Defense Department.

The company stated that sudden changes to AI tools could disrupt the systems currently used by the U.S. military. Microsoft cautioned that such disruptions might affect military personnel who rely on these technologies during critical operations. For this reason, the company believes a temporary restraining order would allow more time to manage any transition carefully.

Microsoft also pointed out that the pause would create space for negotiations between Anthropic and the Department of Defense. According to the company, both sides share similar goals but need time to reach a balanced agreement. A negotiated solution could help maintain national security while addressing concerns about the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The dispute reportedly began during contract discussions between Anthropic and the Defense Department. Anthropic wanted guarantees that its AI models would not be used for fully autonomous weapons or widespread domestic surveillance. The Pentagon, however, wanted broader access to the technology for all lawful military uses. When neither side agreed to the other’s conditions, the negotiations broke down.

Despite the ban, major cloud providers have reassured customers that Anthropic’s technology remains available for non-defense applications. Microsoft, along with other large tech companies such as Amazon and Google, has informed users that the restriction only affects defense-related contracts.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, has rapidly grown into one of the most valuable AI startups in the United States. Microsoft has shown strong confidence in the company, announcing plans in late 2025 to invest up to $5 billion in the startup.

As the case moves forward, the court’s decision on the restraining order could determine whether Anthropic continues working with defense partners while negotiations continue. The outcome may also shape how governments and AI companies collaborate on sensitive technologies in the future.