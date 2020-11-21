Microsoft Team Brings Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Feature to Compete its Rivals

Microsoft Team is introducing a free all-day video and voice calling option to take on apps like Zoom and Google Meet. The free tier can let users connect with up to 300 attendees for 24 hours. Microsoft made the latest announcement just days after competitor Zoom revealed it would temporarily lift the 40-minute meeting cap on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to free all-day calls, Microsoft Teams upgrades with the option to create a team chat with up to 250 people and view up to 49 participants together in virtual conversations. Microsoft teams are ready to catch Zoom users, according to The Verge, by initiating a new video call option all day.

“To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until it is specified,” the company said.

Microsoft Team Brings Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Feature to Compete Rivals

Without the need for a Microsoft account or team app, users can join a virtual call to Microsoft teams. A host of Microsoft teams can invite people directly from a web browser through a link. It functions like Zoom, Google meets, and other similar apps for video conferencing.

Microsoft also updates teams to connect with a group of up to 250 people simultaneously. The software also offers smooth sync between phone and computer for current chats. Microsoft teams’ desktop and Internet apps also help up to 49 friends and family in a single window to make the experience very close to Zoom, which already displays 49 participants in one window.

In every person or group chat, Microsoft also offers support for uploading images and videos directly from a computer. Desktop and Web Team applications also allow professionals to add or call friends and family to their personal accounts.

Besides the expected improvements for desktop users, Microsoft also updating its mobile app teams with a feature that enables users to connect with those contacts who don’t have it installed on their phones.SMS will be sent to the person. You may also answer these messages like a regular text message. To download the team’s app onto their mobile, participants of the SMS receive a link.

First, in the United States and Canada, Microsoft adds SMS support to the team’s app for its users. The app will also add chats from group events to the system schedule, change tasks and positions in the activity feed and add images to your personal safety. The Android and iOS Team app also provides the ability to instantly alert your loved ones as you leave or join a particular location. Earlier this year, the application introduced a location sharing feature.

CEO Satya nadella reported in October that Microsoft teams turned over 115 million daily active users. Originally, the platform was developed as a communication solution for organizations. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, we all remain inside. Redmond is transforming Microsoft Teams into a one-stop solution for end-users – along with an overwhelming choice for business users.

