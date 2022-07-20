Microsoft Teams is getting Facebook Replica named Viva Engage

With the growing technology and increasing use of gadgets, we are no more inclined to stay connected all the time. Be it office tasks, or chit chats with our friends, connectivity is one thing that makes things easier for us. Also, the growing social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and many others have made us so addicted that we keep on interacting with each other through different means. Keeping in view the growing popularity and need, Microsoft has shockingly announced its own version of Facebook, naming it Viva Engage. This Viva Engage is placed inside the Teams app to encourage connectivity while at work.

This Facebook-inspired platform has taken the whole idea from Microsoft Yammer. Those who do not know about Microsoft Yammer, “connects leaders, communicators, and employees to build communities, share knowledge, and engage everyone.” From this, we can get a clear idea that the basic goal behind Viva Engage is to help Employees and leaders connect with each other while working.

Microsoft Yammer was launched 10 years back with the aim of helping employees connect and socialize who previously had to rely on email only. With the new Facebook Replica, Microsoft wants to enhance social networking making work life colorful instead of boring. It seems quite interesting to me and is anxiously waiting to get my hands on but we expect the platform to launch in late August which means we need to wait for a month or so.

While many would be thinking that this platform would be boring but I have a surprise. The company revealed that just like Facebook and Instagram, Viva Engage will have a stories section where people would be able to share posts, images, videos, and other content as well.

When asked about this upcoming platform, Microsoft revealed that it will work like Yammer.

Viva Engage will continue to show the same network, home feed, and communities that you see today in Yammer. Any content created in Yammer.com or mobile – including community conversations, storyline posts, and stories – will be viewable in Viva Engage. Likewise, content created in Engage will show up in Yammer native experiences.

I am quite excited to see how this platform will work for me but what about you people? Will you utilize yammer at workplace or will rely on Facebook. Let us know in comments section below.

