Microsoft Teams Tests Together Mode for smaller groups

The emergence of Pandemic gave a kickstart to the video conferencing apps and since their usage increased, the apps also came up with new and amazing features to hold people together on the platform. While zoom topped the list in terms of wondrous features and ever-increasing subscribers, Microsoft Teams also competed well. This time the company has come up with a new feature for a small group of people named together mode.

Together Mode feature uses AI to place people together in virtual environments of their choice. This is the same kind of feature that we witnessed previously in basketball games when the NBA provided a real-time experience to the crowd sitting at home.

Together Mode in Teams Uses AI to Make People Feel Together

Though Microsoft has launched this feature for official meetings and events, it can be used for family gatherings as well to feel connected to each other.

Currently, this feature is limited to people having Teams Developer Preview. To join it, follow these steps:

Go to teams

Click on the ellipsis next to your profile picture in the top-right corner

Go to About

Now check Developer Preview

That’s it. However, if you have a company account you might not able to enjoy this feature as this ability to turn on previews lies with the organizations.

No doubt it is an amazing feature as it will make us feel like together especially on days when we do not meet each other. Moreover, as far as official meetings are concerned, it gives a sense of formal environment to be with each other.

