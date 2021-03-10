Microsoft Teams to Get Conversation Transfer Feature

Microsoft Teams, a video conferencing platform has remained a blessing in disguise during corona days as all the offices, schools and universities shifted to online and these platforms served as the mode of communication. Since their usage increased since March 2020, video conferencing platforms including Microsoft Teams launched multiple new features to facilitate users, making their experiences better than before. A few months back, Microsoft Teams announced that soon it will be adding support for transferring calls between mobile and desktop devices. Finally, the company has announced that Conversation Transfer Feature will be rolling out to commercial and GCC users by the end of this month and will be made available to everyone by April.

Conversation Transfer Feature- The Next Big Feature in Teams

The video conferencing apps currently allow users to switch devices in an active meeting but now this activity is expanding to a calling experience. This new upcoming feature will allow users to transfer the ongoing calls between devices and will also allow users to add a second device to the same call. However, there is a glitch! To successfully use this feature, users will have to remain logged in from the same account on multiple devices.

The call transfer feature is not the only one that is announced by TEAMs. The company has also revealed its plans regarding the launch of low data mode. This mode will allow users to set data limit usage during video calls. This feature will help users having a poor internet connection to save data on their mobile devices.

The company has given the tentative date of March for the launch of these features however time span for launching this capability for Government Community Cloud (GCC) customers remains unclear.

