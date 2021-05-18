Microsoft is to launch the personal version of Microsoft teams today. This video calling was reviewed nearly a year ago, and it is being offered free to friends and family. The service is almost similar to the Microsoft teams that businesses use and would make it easy for users to chat, videophone, and exchange schedules, locations, and data.

Alongside this new service, Microsoft will continue to offer everyone free 24-hour video calls. Allowing the ability to ‘meet up’ with up to 300 people in video calls, lasting 24 hours. Microsoft will eventually enforce limits of 60 minutes for group calls of up to 100 people after the pandemic, but keep 24 hours for 1:1 calls.

Also Read: Harmony OS Video shows Major Features & Design

Microsoft Teams to Launch 24 Hours Free Video Calling Service Targeting Friends and Family

Microsoft is also allowing a Together mode, a feature that uses AI to segment your face and shoulders, placing you together with other people in a virtual space. Skype already launched this feature back in December 2020.

Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans to replace Skype with Microsoft Teams for its consumer audience. More, when it released the preview of this personal edition of the Microsoft Teams, Microsoft was “fully dedicated to Skype” last year. The rise of Zoom during the pandemic certainly highlighted Skype’s popularity for the consumer market. Making it a tempting option for acquisition and part of a broader effort by Microsoft to remain relevant with consumers. Having said that, Microsoft is not looking to compete with iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or other chat apps.

If you’re interested in trying out Microsoft Teams for personal use, you can download the iOS, Android, or desktop apps, or simply head to Teams on the web and avoid time-consuming downloading.

You may be also interested in: This 4-Years Pakistani Girl Becomes Microsoft Certified Professional-Is it Really News?