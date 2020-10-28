Microsoft Teams Witnesses Remarkable Increase in Users During COVID -19





Microsoft saw big huge growth in the business at the beginning of the pandemic, and it has been keeping on increasing over the past six months. The business increase is due to an incredible increase in the number of active users of Microsoft Teams. As per the reports, in July 2019, Microsoft Teams had approximately 13 million active users per day, but due to pandemic and work by home feasibility, by the end of April 2020, it exceeded 75 million.

Furthermore, as per the company financial results company announced that the number of people exceeded 115 million. It is an increase of more than 50 per as compared to the past six months.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated regarding Microsoft Teams usage: ‘We’ve seen an increase in usage and frequency in communication, collaboration, co-authoring at work, or learning. 30 billion per day in the quarter. We collaborated for more than a minute. ‘

Due to an increase in work by home facility because of the effects of Corona Virus Pandemic (COVID-19), Microsoft believes and indicated that this new change in working strategy is not temporary. As a result of this, Microsoft has introduced and structured 100 latest features in its apps and updated them.

In the past six months, Microsoft has made lots of changes in its apps. Microsoft has recently introduced a virtual breakout room; in this chat room, organizers and users can divide the participants into smaller groups, summarize the whole conference, and add 20,000 participants for any conference or meeting.

Nadella said he has solved problems such as time and distance and provided “a way to prioritize people’s well-being in the work flow.”

As per the officials, Microsoft Teams and similar communication tools like Zoom and Messenger have attained great growth. We cannot say that only Microsoft Teams attain higher goals and are superior to others.

