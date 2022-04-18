You may not like in-game advertising, but it is likely to become more frequent in the future. According to a source, Microsoft is working on software to assist marketers in placing advertisements in free-to-play Xbox games. Companies would be able to purchase virtual billboard space from an ad inventory. It’s unclear whether this would apply to character skins or video rolls, but Microsoft is reportedly working on a “secret marketplace” that will limit adverts to businesses that won’t interfere with gameplay.

Microsoft to Build Software For Ad Placements in Free to Play Xbox Games

Another report entails that Microsoft is still looking for ad technology companies to help build the inventory and collaborate on ad placement. However, the software giant’s program debut may not be far, as it could be rolled out in the third quarter of 2022.

A Microsoft spokesman told Insider that the company was continually working to “enhance the experience” for developers and gamers, but that it didn’t have “anything else to contribute.”

The new program may irritate players who are concerned about advertisements for real-world things appearing in fictional universes. The focus on free-to-play games, on the other hand, will be critical.

This would allow developers to profit from free games without relying too heavily on paid content such as skins and season passes. As a result, developers may be more inclined to design Xbox-centric titles rather than those for the PlayStation or Switch.

