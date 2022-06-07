The software giant Microsoft lately announced the date for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended. The tech giant will be hosting the event on June 14 at 10 a.m. PT. The Showcase will feature new trailers and in-depth reviews of games introduced at the company’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcases. According to the company,

This 90-minute follow-up event will feature new trailers, in-depth looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and conversations with some of your favorite game creators.

Microsoft to hold Another Xbox Showcase in the Upcoming Week

The event will be a follow-up to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which is now one of the largest gaming reveal streams of 2022. The main exhibition, which begins at 10 a.m. PT on June 12, is expected to be a huge showcase for Microsoft’s first- and third-party Xbox games.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has held a follow-up event to its major event. It sponsored a presentation last year that was quite similar but focused on internet influencers talking to game developers in a more relaxed setting. If the same formula is followed, then it should account for the majority of the 90-minute runtime.

With the announcement of the delays of two of its most high-profile games, Starfield and Redfall, Microsoft has already raised some viewers’ expectations ahead of their launch. While none of these titles will be shown off, many people are anxious about what Xbox has planned in terms of significant releases for the rest of 2022, particularly for those who subscribed to Game Pass and now have no first-party games to enjoy!

