Microsoft to Launch a Security Update to Protect Users from Phishing Attacks

The software giant Microsoft is preparing to release a security update for Windows 11 that would “help secure hybrid work” for enterprise users against malicious apps and other potential security threats.

According to the company, Smart App Control is built by default to prevent you from running dangerous apps downloaded from the web. Because the program is incorporated into the OS, it maintains track of things on a process level, determining whether the software is safe, using a combination of code-signing by the app and an “AI model for application trust.” Any software that Windows 11 deems suspicious will be prevented from running.

Microsoft to Launch a Security Update to Protect Users from Malicious Apps & Software

The addition of Smart App Control isn’t the only new feature in this security patch. Account and credential security and encryption will be improved as well. The primary ambition of Microsoft’s Zero Trust initiative is to improve phishing protection and better detect people who visit websites with compromised security.

The VP of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft. David Weston said,

Microsoft is continuously investing in improving the default security baseline for Windows and is focused on closing gaps on top attack vectors.

The next “22H2” security update will include these additional security enhancements. This means that anyone operating Windows 11 version 22H1 or older will have to perform a required system reset.

