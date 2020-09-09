Laptops are need of today, however, being expensive many people either have to go for second-hand options or have to rely on desktop computers. To cope with this issue and to help people get their hands on cost-effective options, Microsoft is working on a budget-friendly 12.5-inch Surface laptop that is quite similar to Surface Go. It means this device will be low priced and will target the students.

Microsoft to Launch Budget-Friendly 12.5-inch Surface laptop

This new less expensive laptop will be priced somewhere between Surface Go and Surface Laptops as the price tag will be somewhere between $500 and $600. The laptop will have Intel’s 10th generation i5 CPU paired with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. As far as the price tag is concerned, the CPU will be from Y-series, low powered chips.

The system will run on Windows 10 in S mode which means users will be able to access Microsoft Store Apps and edge for safe browsing. Being cost-effective, this laptop can be used for education as it had advanced security and performance on the go.

According to rumors, this device will be codenamed as “Sparti”. Lightweight and portability is one thing that is taken care of in this device. Microsoft has remained the frontrunner when it comes to building quality and usability. Lightweight and portability aren’t overlooked too. Right now the company has not announced anything regarding the device, however, it is expected to launch in October with other surface products.

