Microsoft is going to launch its new project named xCloud on September 15th, which is a game streaming service and will be available exclusively on Android devices. Project xCloud will be bundled as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It is coming with a promise of more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones, priced at $14.99 per month. Initially, the Game streaming will be only available on Android, so iPhone and iPad users will have to wait to get the service on their devices.

Microsoft to Launch xCloud on September 15th

A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement that “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS,” The iPhone and iPad owners will be disappointed as they won’t be able to experience the game streaming and the reason is that the Microsoft has been testing xCloud on iOS previously and it revealed that testing was limited due to Apple’s App Store policies.

Well, we don’t know that Microsoft is talking about which Apple policies that are preventing xCloud from launching on iOS, but we know one thing that Google’s Stadia service is also not functional on iPhones or iPad (might be due to the policies)

Microsoft is launching an xCloud in 22 countries next month, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

