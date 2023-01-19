Advertisement

The global recession is on the horizon and it is n affecting some of the world’s largest companies like Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesla, etc. The dire economic situation has forced many companies to lay off their employees. Following the footsteps of other companies, Microsoft Corp announced that it will lay off 10000 employees by the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023. This is the latest indication that layoffs are accelerating in the U.S. technology sector as businesses prepare for an economic downturn.

Microsoft to Lay off 10000 Employees by the end of 2023

Furthermore, the tech giant Microsoft stated that the layoffs and expenses associated with hardware portfolio and other changes will lead to a saving of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

In an internal memo published with Reuters, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella advised customers to “optimize their digital investment to achieve more with less” and to “exercise care as some regions of the world are in a recession and others are anticipating one.”

Microsoft announced in July of last year that a modest number of positions had been cut, while Axios reported in October that the corporation had laid off less than 1,000 employees across multiple areas. However, things are on the grimmer side. The corporation led by Satya Nadella is also dealing with a decline in the personal computer market after a global boom faded out, leaving little demand for its Windows operating system and supplementary software.

