Microsoft to phase out Internet Explorer in 2022

Microsoft revealed last year in August that Microsoft 365 support for Internet Explorer 11 will be phased out on August 17, 2021. And today, Microsoft revealed the retiring of its old Internet Explorer browser in 2022.

Microsoft has built in an online Explorer convergence mode to Edge for businesses that produce applications exclusively for Internet Explorer, ensuring that vital business apps do not stop working unexpectedly.

The Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel, which is used by devices that don’t change over time, such as MRI machines and air traffic control systems, will be unaffected by the change. Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop software and the MSHTML (Trident) engine will not be affected by the retirement. Still, for the most part, Internet Explorer will be phased out in a little more than 13 months.

Hearing Internet Explorer will be retired officially in 2022 Godspeed… pic.twitter.com/g4KLQ6jFL3 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2021

Since the introduction of Microsoft Edge in 2015, we’ve known that Microsoft will eventually retire its embarrassingly outdated Internet Explorer browser. The browser saw a diminishing userbase long before Edge was a thing.

The main reasons for replacing IE with Edge are improved stability, smooth productivity, and improved browser security, according to company. To access legacy IE-based websites and apps from Edge, the company recommends using the IE Mode feature.

Internet Explorer is now mainly used to run proprietary applications that require Internet Explorer’s code to function. That’s where Microsoft’s Internet Explorer compatibility mode will completely replace Internet Explorer, preserving the functionality of Internet Explorer-specific software.