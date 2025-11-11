Microsoft to Refund 2.7 Million Users Over Misleading Microsoft 365 AI Pricing

Microsoft has apologized and offered a refund to 2.7 million customers in Australia after being accused of misleading users about its Microsoft 365 AI subscription pricing. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) launched a case claiming that the company failed to clearly explain price increases and subscription options when introducing its AI-powered Copilot feature.

The ACCC took legal action against Microsoft in the Federal Court, accusing the company of deceptive practices. It said Microsoft’s communication made customers believe they had to either accept the new, more expensive AI-enabled plans or cancel their subscriptions altogether.

According to the ACCC, since October 31, 2024, Microsoft informed customers with auto-renewing Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions that they would be upgraded to AI-enhanced plans at higher prices. The annual cost of the Personal plan increased by 45%, from AUD 109 to AUD 159, while the Family plan rose by 29%, from AUD 139 to AUD 179.

However, Microsoft did not clearly inform customers that they could stay on their existing, non-AI “Classic” plans at the original prices. Microsoft hid this option deep within the cancellation process, so most customers only discovered it when they tried to unsubscribe.

The ACCC said Microsoft’s emails and blog posts were misleading, as they suggested customers had only two choices: accept the higher-priced AI plans or cancel their subscriptions. This, the regulator said, breached Australian consumer law by preventing users from making an informed decision.

How to Get Your Refund

Microsoft has now agreed to offer refunds to affected customers. The refunds will cover the price difference from the time of the customer’s first renewal after November 30, 2024. Refunds will be processed within 30 days of switching to the Classic plan and sent to the customer’s original payment method.

Subscribers will soon receive direct communication from Microsoft about their eligibility and the refund process. To claim a refund, users should:

Check if they received an official refund notification from Microsoft. Switch their plan to the Microsoft 365 Personal or Family Classic plan before December 31, 2025. Wait for Microsoft to process the refund, which will appear automatically in their account within 30 days.

Customers who wish to cancel or change their plan manually can do so through their Microsoft Account Services page. Detailed steps are available on Microsoft’s official support website.

Microsoft’s Apology

In its response, Microsoft Australia admitted it “could have been clearer” about subscription options. The company expressed regret for not informing users earlier about the availability of lower-priced, non-AI plans.

“In hindsight, we could have been clearer about the non-AI-enabled options available to subscribers,” Microsoft said in its statement. “We apologize for the confusion and have now shared details about lower-priced plans and refund options.”

Microsoft said it is cooperating with the ACCC and plans to improve transparency and communication in the future.

Meanwhile, the ACCC is seeking penalties, injunctions, and compensation for affected users. This case serves as a reminder to tech companies about the importance of clear communication and fairness when introducing price changes linked to new technologies.

