When Microsoft released the latest Windows 11, it promised to launch the android app support as well. Well, yesterday, living up to the expectations, the company announced that it plans to roll out a number of new updates for Windows 11 next month. These updates include improvements to the Taskbar, android app support, new Notepad, and Media Player experiences. You can test all of these new updates in the Insider Program Dev Channel.

Microsoft to Roll Out New Taskbar & Android App Preview on Windows 11

The news was revealed by the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft, Panos Panay. While unveiling the news, the official said,

Next month we’re bringing new experiences to Windows that include a public preview of how you can use Android apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player.

This news also confirms that the company is launching these new features without any major feature updates. As. the upcoming major update for Windows 11 is currently in development, and isn’t expected to be rolled out until the second half of 2022. Moreover, it’s nice to see that Microsoft is ready to bring some of those new updates to users running the production build of Windows 11 sooner than the normal users.

However, the company didn’t provide a specific date regarding when these updates would be rolled out next month. The company says it has witnessed a six times increase in people using apps such as Cisco WebEx, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. So the upcoming update will make it easier to share your screen in Microsoft Teams and other video call apps.

