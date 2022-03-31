Microsoft to unveil exquisite features for Windows 11 on April 5th Microsoft is expected to discuss Windows 11 for commercial customers

The Windows 11 event will take place next week. Microsoft is anticipated to talk on Windows 11 for commercial clients this time, emphasizing how the OS was designed for hybrid work scenarios. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay, as well as a few other presenters, are expected to speak about Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.

On April 5 at 8 a.m. PT, the event will take place on the Microsoft website. So, what can we expect from this gathering?

Expected Key Features of next Windows 11

Throughout the pandemic, Microsoft has made a number of enhancements to Microsoft Teams, making it easier to use for remote participants and workers adjusting to the realities of mixed work. While Windows 11 features some enhancements to multimonitor support, multitasking, and Teams integration, it’s evident that Microsoft could do a lot more with the operating system’s core.

Microsoft may also reveal a tabbed File Explorer interface, allowing you to open multiple directories at once without having to launch a new window. Both of these capabilities have been discovered in recent Windows Insider releases, fueling speculation.

Microsoft has stated that 3D avatars will be available in Microsoft Teams in the first half of 2022, so we should see them next week. These new 3D avatars are designed to reduce meeting fatigue, so you don’t have to turn on your webcam all of the time.

After the main show, there will be three breakout sessions with demos concentrating on productivity, collaboration, management, and security. Stay tuned for updates and the latest news.