Microsoft is facing growing scrutiny over its role in the Gaza conflicts after reports linked its Azure cloud platform to Israel’s military surveillance operations. An investigation claims that Israel’s elite Unit 8200 used Azure to store vast amounts of intercepted Palestinian phone calls, allegedly to help identify targets in Gaza. The revelations have sparked internal concerns at Microsoft, with executives questioning whether staff in Israel were fully transparent about the military’s use of the company’s technology.

Senior executives are now trying to find out exactly what data Unit 8200 stores in Azure. This follows a joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call. The report revealed that the spy agency stores a huge collection of intercepted Palestinian phone calls on Azure.

Microsoft Under Fire Over Alleged Cloud Role in Gaza Conflicts

Sources from Unit 8200 said the data is gathered daily from millions of calls made in Gaza and the West Bank. Intelligence from this database has reportedly been used to identify bombing targets in Gaza.

The revelations have raised questions inside Microsoft. Some US-based leaders are worried that employees in Israel may not have been fully honest about how Azure is used by the military.

In May, Microsoft completed a review of its military ties and found “no evidence” Azure had been used to harm people in Gaza. That review relied partly on assurances from Israel-based staff. But now, some executives doubt the accuracy of that information.

Leaked documents show several Microsoft employees managing Unit 8200 projects have served in, or are reservists of, the elite spying unit. This has led to speculation that their loyalty might lie more with the Israeli military than the company.

Despite these concerns, Microsoft has not yet launched another formal review like the one earlier this year. That review was prompted by earlier reports about Israel’s heavy use of Microsoft technology during its Gaza operations.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company takes the allegations seriously and is committed to verifying any new information before taking action.

Leaked files also show Microsoft knew in 2021 that Unit 8200 planned to move large volumes of classified intelligence data into Azure. The company helped add advanced security features to the platform. However, Microsoft insists it did not know intercepted Palestinian calls were stored there.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying Microsoft is not involved in storing or processing its data. This surprised some at Microsoft, as the company’s cloud contracts with Israel’s defence ministry are well known.

Following the latest revelations, an activist group called No Azure for Apartheid has demanded that Microsoft cut all ties with the Israeli military and publicly disclose any existing connections.

Abdo Mohamed, a former Microsoft employee and group organiser, accused CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders of knowingly partnering with Israel in 2021 despite the risks. He said the company profited from Palestinian suffering while hiding the full extent of its cooperation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Microsoft’s next steps remain unclear.