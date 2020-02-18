Microsoft Unified Office app for Android devices is the Next Big Thing

Microsoft is slow when launching features however it always come back with a bang. This time Microsoft has combined all the editing app including Word, Excel, Power point and one drive. Microsoft Unified Office app for Android devices can be downloaded from Google Play Store. This is not the first time, an app has tried to launch all the apps in a single app. Previously, Facebook also announced a unified app including WhatsApp and Instagram in it.

Though all the Google apps are combined to one app but there is no other big change when it comes to features. Tech critics also pointed out that in an effort to bring a collective app for Android users, Microsoft has forgot its support for tablets.

Microsoft Unified Office app for Android devices

The new Microsoft office app keep on working in portrait mode even when it is used on the large screen of tablet. So if you are planning to use this app on large screen, it’s a bad idea.

This app lets you access OneDrive files and also has included QR code reader just like WhatsApp. According to the company, this app will be compatible on all the devices have latest Android version having 16 GB RAM or above.

It seems like people are more comfortable with using one app having all the office feature instead of using all the app placed at separate positions. I am sure people will love the idea of Unified office apps.

Also Read: Microsoft Math Solver App is Now Live